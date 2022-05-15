Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Our plan was to abduct his wife and gang-rape her - Two suspected bandits arrested for kidnapping man in Kaduna
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two suspected bandits arrested for kidnapping a man in Bandoko community, Kaduna State, have said their initial plan was to abduct and gang-rape the victim's wife.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

