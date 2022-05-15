Djokovic Beats Tsitsipas To Claim Sixth Italian Open Title The Street Journal - By Guardian Nigeria 15 May 2022 | 4:18 pm Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (75) in Rome. Novak Djokovic won his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after a ...



