Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrest 4 men over alleged jungle justice in Lagos
News Diary Online:
Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice in Lagos
Daily Nigerian:
Police arrest 4 persons for lynching man over 100 naira in Lagos — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
Police arrest 4 persons for lynching man over 100 naira in Lagos
More Picks
1
2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
2
AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
3
Curfew: Sokoto govt suspends school resumption by 1 week amid tensions -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Justice Mary Odili A Peek into Her Life and Illustrious Career -
This Day,
23 hours ago
5
NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
6
Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
7
Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
8
18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
9
Well deserved: Reactions as Osas Ighodaro snags 'Best Dressed' award at AMVCA -
Legit,
16 hours ago
10
Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 -
Independent,
8 hours ago
