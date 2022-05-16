Post News
Fresh News
News at a Glance
Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got uncovered (Video)
Gist Reel
- Popular actress, Funke Akindele has finally revealed the names of her twin sons weeks after their faces got unveiled.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
The moment Funke Akindele gave away the names of twin sons at the AMVCA
The Nation:
Funke Akindele reveals twin’s names
The Info NG:
Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed
Information Nigeria:
Funke Akindele Reveals Names Of Twin Sons Weeks After Their Faces Got Exposed
Edujandon:
Funke Akindele Finally Reveals the Names of Her Twin Boys (Video)
More Picks
1
All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action -
Legit,
6 hours ago
3
2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians -
Independent,
21 hours ago
4
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
6
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
5 hours ago
9
Big Brother Naija begins audition for season seven -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
10
Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
