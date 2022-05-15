Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sagay urges Buhari to sack Emefiele as CBN Governor over presidential ambition
News photo Daily Post  - Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Governor of Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emeifele. He hinged the advice on his involvement in ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DO YOU AGREE Buhari Should Sack Emefiele As CBN Governor – Sagay Naija Loaded:
DO YOU AGREE Buhari Should Sack Emefiele As CBN Governor – Sagay
Prof. Sagay SAN Urges Buhari To Sack Emefiele As CBN Governor Over Presidential Ambition The Nigeria Lawyer:
Prof. Sagay SAN Urges Buhari To Sack Emefiele As CBN Governor Over Presidential Ambition
Sagay urges Buhari to sack Emefiele as CBN Governor over presidential ambition Eco City Reporters:
Sagay urges Buhari to sack Emefiele as CBN Governor over presidential ambition


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
3 Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 ICPC Chairman Seeks Global Action Against Illicit Financial Flows - Leadership, 17 hours ago
9 Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info