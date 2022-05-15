Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC chairman dies in Bauchi hotel after vomiting, three suspects arrested
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, has appealed to the general public to be calm as the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Alhaji Musa Huss

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

