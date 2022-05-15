Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anyone who kills a non-Muslim will not smell the fragrance of paradise for 40 years- Sheik Gumi condemns killing of Deborah Samuel
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state.


Deborah, a student of the Sh

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

