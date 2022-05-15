Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Anyone who kills a non-Muslim will not smell the fragrance of paradise for 40 years- Sheik Gumi condemns killing of Deborah Samuel
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state.
Deborah, a student of the Sh
47 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Muslims who kill Christians in Nigeria over blasphemy won’t smell Paradise – Gumi
The Street Journal:
Muslim who kills non-Muslim over trivial issues won’t smell paradise for 40 years – Sheik Gumi
City Mirror News:
Killers Of Deborah Samuel Will Not Smell Paradise- Sheikh Gumi
More Picks
1
One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
3
AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
4
FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike toy -
The Info NG,
14 hours ago
6
Justice Mary Odili A Peek into Her Life and Illustrious Career -
This Day,
17 hours ago
7
FA Cup: What I told my players after 6-5 shootout defeat to Liverpool - Chelsea boss, Tuchel -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
9
Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
10
18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
