Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Legendary Nigerian basketball coach hails FG’s decision on NBBF
News photo The Guardian  - One of Nigeria’s most successful basketball coaches, Adewunmi Aderemi, has showered praises on the Federal Government for stamping out the maladministration bedevilling the progress of basketball development in Nigeria. The Nigerian government, in an ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Basketball Coach Hails FG Decision On NBBF Complete Sports:
Basketball Coach Hails FG Decision On NBBF
Basketball coach hails FG decision on NBBF – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Basketball coach hails FG decision on NBBF – The Sun Nigeria
Legendary Nigerian Basketball Coach Hails FG’s Decision On NBBF The Street Journal:
Legendary Nigerian Basketball Coach Hails FG’s Decision On NBBF
Legendary Nigerian basketball coach hails FG’s decision on NBBF News Breakers:
Legendary Nigerian basketball coach hails FG’s decision on NBBF


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
4 NDLEA intercepts Italy, Dubai-bound drugs at Lagos airport, busts syndicate behind fake employments into security agencies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 14 hours ago
8 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Army bombs Boko Haram Commander’s convoy, kill scores, destroy gun trucks - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info