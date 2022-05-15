Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Kaduna delegates back Amaechi as El Rufai, Kaduna Speaker show support
News photo Vanguard News  - Delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State on Sunday, pledged to give their votes to Presidential Aspirant and outgoing Minister of Transportation,

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

