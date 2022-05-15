Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu: Late UAE president, Al Nayhan was a great reformer - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Bola Tinubu, has described the President, United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan as a great reformer.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

