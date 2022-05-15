Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools
News photo The Guardian  - Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said on Sunday that the state government would provide financial support to 40 schools it returned to religious missions in 2011.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Delta govt approves grants for mission schools Vanguard News:
Delta govt approves grants for mission schools
Delta Govt to give grants to 40 mission schools Premium Times:
Delta Govt to give grants to 40 mission schools
Delta to give grants to mission schools Business Day:
Delta to give grants to mission schools
Delta Government To Give Grants To 40 Mission Schools The Street Journal:
Delta Government To Give Grants To 40 Mission Schools
Delta Govt. to give grants to 40 mission schools Prompt News:
Delta Govt. to give grants to 40 mission schools
Delta govt to give grants to 40 mission schools Tunde Ednut:
Delta govt to give grants to 40 mission schools
Delta govt to give grants to 40 mission schools Within Nigeria:
Delta govt to give grants to 40 mission schools
Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools News Breakers:
Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
3 Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 ICPC Chairman Seeks Global Action Against Illicit Financial Flows - Leadership, 17 hours ago
9 Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info