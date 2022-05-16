Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos police arrest Okada riders for burning passenger to death over N100
Peoples Gazette
- The incident coincided with the Sokoto mob attack against Deborah Samuel.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Outrage as 'okada' riders kill, burn Lagos engineer over N100
The Street Journal:
Lagos police arrest four Hausa Okada riders for burning passenger to death over N100
News Break:
Lagos Begins Clampdown On Okada Riders, Arrests 123
Naija News:
Hausa Okada Riders Who Burnt Sound Engineer To Death Over N100 In Lekki Arrested
Edujandon:
#JusticeForDave: Hausa Okada Riders Beat, Burn Sound Engineer To Death In Lagos Over N100 Disagreement (Video)
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie dies of kidney ailment at 46 -
The Street Journal,
3 hours ago
2
2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians -
Independent,
1 day ago
3
All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action -
Legit,
9 hours ago
5
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
"I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
