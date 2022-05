Nigerian saxophonist, Orlando Julius, for burial May 28 The Herald - Nigerian saxophonist, Julius Ekemode, popularly known as “Orlando Julius”, who died April 14 at the age of 79, will be laid to rest May 28 in his hometown, Ijebu Ijesha in Osun State. This was disclosed by Bimbo Esho, Managing Director, Evergreen ...



News Credibility Score: 94%