Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hassan Mohamud ex-Somali president reelected five years after - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud re-elected as head of state of the East African country.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ex-president of Somalia re-elected as head of state The Sun:
Ex-president of Somalia re-elected as head of state
Ex-leader Hassan Mohamud wins presidency in Somali The Street Journal:
Ex-leader Hassan Mohamud wins presidency in Somali
Ex-president of Somalia re-elected as head of state  — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Ex-president of Somalia re-elected as head of state  — Daily Nigerian
Hassan Mohamud ex-Somali president reelected five years after News Breakers:
Hassan Mohamud ex-Somali president reelected five years after
Africa News:
Somalia re-elects former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 19 hours ago
3 Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 ICPC Chairman Seeks Global Action Against Illicit Financial Flows - Leadership, 17 hours ago
9 Delta government to give grants to 40 mission schools - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info