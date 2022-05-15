Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally  said "I do" Just a month after they exchanged vows in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court The Punch:
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court
Reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian weds Travis Barker The Street Journal:
Reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian weds Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Baker Tie The Knot In Santa Barbara The Will:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Baker Tie The Knot In Santa Barbara
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married Pulse Nigeria:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court News Breakers:
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married EE Live:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Officially Tie The Knot | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Officially Tie The Knot | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Get Legally Married In Santa Barbara Tori News:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Get Legally Married In Santa Barbara


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
4 NDLEA intercepts Italy, Dubai-bound drugs at Lagos airport, busts syndicate behind fake employments into security agencies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 14 hours ago
8 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Army bombs Boko Haram Commander’s convoy, kill scores, destroy gun trucks - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info