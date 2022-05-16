Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Buba Galadima told Channels TV host Seun Okinbaloye that he thinks he might be losing his brain when the anchor asked him a question during an interview.
The politician visited the TV
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima chides TV host Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (Video)
Information Nigeria:
“I Think You’re Losing Your Brain” – Politician Galadima Chides TV Host Seun Okinbaloye During Live TV Interview (Video)
News Breakers:
“I Think You’re Losing Your Brain” – Politician Galadima Chides TV Host Seun Okinbaloye During Live TV Interview (Video)
Kanyi Daily:
“I Think You’re Losing Your Brian” – Politician Galadima Blows Hot, Lambasts TV Anchor During Interview Over Election (Video)
Tori News:
I Think You're Losing Your Brain Somehow - Politician Galadima Slams TV Anchor Seun Okinbaloye During Live TV Interview (Video)
More Picks
1
All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians -
Independent,
20 hours ago
3
How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
4
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Big Brother Naija begins audition for season seven -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
7
Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
8
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
9
Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib -
Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
10
Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
4 hours ago
