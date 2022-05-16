Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Hon Tony Otokhine, has died.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governor Okowa’s Aide, Tony Otokhine Dies On His Way Back To Asaba After Attending Traditional Wedding Of NBA President News Breakers:
Governor Okowa’s Aide, Tony Otokhine Dies On His Way Back To Asaba After Attending Traditional Wedding Of NBA President
Governor Okowa’s aide, Tony Otokhine dies in auto crash after attending traditional wedding of NBA president Within Nigeria:
Governor Okowa’s aide, Tony Otokhine dies in auto crash after attending traditional wedding of NBA president
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Aide Dies In Fatal Auto Crash Naija News:
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Aide Dies In Fatal Auto Crash
Governor Okowa’s Aide, Tony Otokhine Dies On His Way Back To Asaba After Attending Traditional Wedding Of NBA President | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Governor Okowa’s Aide, Tony Otokhine Dies On His Way Back To Asaba After Attending Traditional Wedding Of NBA President | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Governor Okowa Tori News:
Governor Okowa's Aide Perish In Tragic Auto Crash On His Way Back To Asaba After Attending Traditional Wedding Of NBA President


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
3 Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
5 Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 15 hours ago
8 Big Brother Naija begins audition for season seven - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
9 Deborah: Those fueling religious war in S-West ‘ll regret, Gani Adams warns - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info