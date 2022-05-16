Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action
News photo Legit  - Nigeria's minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said that his family is also affected by the ASUU strike because his children are in public schools.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU Strike: Nwajiuba Apologises To Nigerian Students, Says His Children Are Affected Channels Television:
ASUU Strike: Nwajiuba Apologises To Nigerian Students, Says His Children Are Affected
ASUU strike affected my two children, says ex-education minister, Nwajiuba The Punch:
ASUU strike affected my two children, says ex-education minister, Nwajiuba
ASUU strike: My two children are affected – Ex-minister, Nwajiuba Daily Post:
ASUU strike: My two children are affected – Ex-minister, Nwajiuba
Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike Vanguard News:
Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike
Nwajiuba Apologises Over ASUU Strike Leadership:
Nwajiuba Apologises Over ASUU Strike
Nwajiuba Apologises For ASUU Strike, Says His Children Are Also Affected Information Nigeria:
Nwajiuba Apologises For ASUU Strike, Says His Children Are Also Affected
ASUU: “Strike Is Not The Best Approach To Address Issues” – Nwajiuba Biz Watch Nigeria:
ASUU: “Strike Is Not The Best Approach To Address Issues” – Nwajiuba
Ex-Education Minister, Nwajiuba begs Nigerians over ASUU strike Ripples Nigeria:
Ex-Education Minister, Nwajiuba begs Nigerians over ASUU strike
ASUU Strike: Nwajiuba apologises to Nigerian students, says his children are affected The Eagle Online:
ASUU Strike: Nwajiuba apologises to Nigerian students, says his children are affected
Former education minister, Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike, says his children are also affected The Street Journal:
Former education minister, Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike, says his children are also affected
ASUU strike affected my two children, says ex-education minister, Nwajiuba News Breakers:
ASUU strike affected my two children, says ex-education minister, Nwajiuba
Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike, says his children are also affected Tunde Ednut:
Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike, says his children are also affected
Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike, says his children are also affected Within Nigeria:
Nwajiuba apologises for ASUU strike, says his children are also affected
My Two Children Are Affected By ASUU Strike – Ex-Minister, Nwajiuba Naija News:
My Two Children Are Affected By ASUU Strike – Ex-Minister, Nwajiuba
ASUU Strike: My Two Children Are Affected – Former Minister Of State For Education, Nwajiuba Tori News:
ASUU Strike: My Two Children Are Affected – Former Minister Of State For Education, Nwajiuba


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians - Independent, 21 hours ago
4 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
9 Big Brother Naija begins audition for season seven - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
10 Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info