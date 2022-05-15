Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I Have Not Resigned - Minister Of Transportation, Amaechi
Tori News  - Speaking in Kaduna on Sunday, May 15, Amaechi said he would be resigning on Monday, May 16.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I The Punch:
2023: I'll resign Monday, says Amaechi
Amaechi officially resigns as transportation minister Vanguard News:
Amaechi officially resigns as transportation minister
Amaechi officially resigns as transportation minister Daily Trust:
Amaechi officially resigns as transportation minister
Amaechi officially resigns as transportation minister The News Chronicle:
Amaechi officially resigns as transportation minister
Amaechi resigns as Transportation Minister Within Nigeria:
Amaechi resigns as Transportation Minister
2023: I’ll resign Monday, says Amaechi News Breakers:
2023: I’ll resign Monday, says Amaechi


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info