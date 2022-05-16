Post News
FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike
The Eagle Online
- The action of the students forced many motorists and travellers to be stranded.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
FUTA Students Barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway Over ASUU Strike
Vanguard News:
Ondo varsity students in joint protest over prolonged ASUU strike
The Herald:
FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike ⋆
Peoples Gazette:
FUTA students protest against ASUU strike, barricade Akure-Ilesa highway
Pulse Nigeria:
FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike
News Diary Online:
FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike
News Verge:
FUTA students barricade Akure-Ilesa Highway over lingering ASUU Strike — NEWSVERGE
More Picks
1
Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie dies of kidney ailment at 46 -
The Street Journal,
4 hours ago
2
All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
7
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
8
"I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
10 hours ago
10
Nigerian saxophonist, Orlando Julius, for burial May 28 -
The Herald,
21 hours ago
