Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police officer who claims to be a man of God caught on camera asking for bribe and also speaking in tongues (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of a Police officer in Lagos state who claims to be a man of God, asking for a bribe and also speaking in tongues, has gone viral.

 

The police officer had accost

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Man-Of-God’ Police Officer Asks Motorist For Bribe While Speaking In Tongues (Video) Igbere TV News:
‘Man-Of-God’ Police Officer Asks Motorist For Bribe While Speaking In Tongues (Video)
Police officer speaks in tongues while asking for bribe from Lagos motorist (Video) The Street Journal:
Police officer speaks in tongues while asking for bribe from Lagos motorist (Video)
Police officer seen collecting bribe and speaking in tongues at the same time Gist Reel:
Police officer seen collecting bribe and speaking in tongues at the same time
Policeman who claims to be a man of God captured demanding bribe from a motorist while speaking in tongues (video) Naija Parrot:
Policeman who claims to be a man of God captured demanding bribe from a motorist while speaking in tongues (video)
Police Officer Who Claims To Be A Man of God Caught On Camera Asking For Bribe And Speaking in Tongues (Video) Tori News:
Police Officer Who Claims To Be A Man of God Caught On Camera Asking For Bribe And Speaking in Tongues (Video)


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And FG Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister - Tori News, 1 day ago
5 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
7 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) - The Nation, 13 hours ago
9 Gunmen block Amansea road to enforce sit-at-home as police kill two in Umunze - Daily Post, 59 mins ago
10 Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info