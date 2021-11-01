Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Daily Post
- Founder of Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has alleged that some Nigerian politicians indulge in many evil acts, including rituals, just to win elections.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
DO YOU AGREE? Elections In Nigeria Can’t Be Won With ‘Clear Eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Independent:
2023: You Cannot Win In Politics With ‘Clear Eye’’ In Nigeria – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Nigerian Eye:
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Within Nigeria:
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Tunde Ednut:
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Eco City Reporters:
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Fresh Reporters:
You Can’t Win Elections In Nigeria With ‘clear Eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
Tori News:
Elections In Nigeria Can't Be Won With 'Clear Eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie
More Picks
1
2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action -
Legit,
8 hours ago
4
Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And FG Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister -
Tori News,
1 day ago
5
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
7
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
9
Gunmen block Amansea road to enforce sit-at-home as police kill two in Umunze -
Daily Post,
59 mins ago
10
Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...