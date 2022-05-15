Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Fast food retail giant, McDonald's has announced it will permanently leave Russia after 30 years.

 

In March McDonald's said it was temporarily closing its roughly 850 restauran

54 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

McDonald The Punch:
McDonald's to leave Russia after 30 years
After 32 Years, McDonald’s Plans To Leave Russia Because Of Their Ukraine Invasion News Breakers:
After 32 Years, McDonald’s Plans To Leave Russia Because Of Their Ukraine Invasion
After 32 Years, McDonald’s Plans To Leave Russia Because Of Their Ukraine Invasion | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
After 32 Years, McDonald’s Plans To Leave Russia Because Of Their Ukraine Invasion | Ladun Liadi's Blog
McDonald Tori News:
McDonald's To Leave Russia Permanently After 32 Years


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
4 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Big Brother Naija begins audition for season seven - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
7 Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow - The Nation, 20 hours ago
8 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
10 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info