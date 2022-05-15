Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


They'll not pay rent forever: Pastor offers late Deborah Samuel's parents new home, siblings scholarships
Legit  - A Kindhearted Nigerian pastor has offered to relocate the family of slain Deborah Samuel as he rolls out offers for them. He offered her siblings scholarships.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pastor offers scholarship to Deborah’s siblings, promises parents better life The Punch:
Pastor offers scholarship to Deborah’s siblings, promises parents better life
Pastor offers scholarship to Deborah’s siblings, promises parents better life News Breakers:
Pastor offers scholarship to Deborah’s siblings, promises parents better life
Alleged Blasphemy: Pastor offers scholarship to Deborah Samuel’s siblings, promises parents better life Naija Parrot:
Alleged Blasphemy: Pastor offers scholarship to Deborah Samuel’s siblings, promises parents better life
Pastor Offers Scholarship To Deborah’s Siblings, Promises Parents Job Naija News:
Pastor Offers Scholarship To Deborah’s Siblings, Promises Parents Job
Deborah Samuel: Apostle Chibuzo Promises To Relocate Family, Offers Scholarship To Seven Siblings Screen Gist:
Deborah Samuel: Apostle Chibuzo Promises To Relocate Family, Offers Scholarship To Seven Siblings
Blasphemy: PortHarcourt-based Pastor Offers Scholarship, Accommodation to Siblings, Parents of Slain Deborah NPO Reports:
Blasphemy: PortHarcourt-based Pastor Offers Scholarship, Accommodation to Siblings, Parents of Slain Deborah
Pastor Offers Scholarship to Deborah’s Siblings, Promises Parents Better Life Tori News:
Pastor Offers Scholarship to Deborah’s Siblings, Promises Parents Better Life


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie dies of kidney ailment at 46 - The Street Journal, 3 hours ago
2 2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians - Independent, 1 day ago
3 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 "I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info