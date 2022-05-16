Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, Nenadi Usman, others — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The absence of Justice Daniel Osiagor, on Monday, stalled the money laundering trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode before a Federal High Court in Lagos. Mr Fani-Kayode is charged alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode Premium Times:
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode's trial
Judge’s absence stalls N4.6 billion fraud trial of Fani-Kayode, others Peoples Gazette:
Judge’s absence stalls N4.6 billion fraud trial of Fani-Kayode, others
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode The News Guru:
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, others News Diary Online:
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, others
Fani-Kayode PM News:
Fani-Kayode's money laundering trial stalls again - P.M. News
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, others News Verge:
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, others
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, Nenadi Usman, others News Breakers:
Alleged N4.9bn fraud: Judge’s absence stalls trial of Fani-Kayode, Nenadi Usman, others


   More Picks
1 Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie dies of kidney ailment at 46 - The Street Journal, 4 hours ago
2 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 "I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
9 Nigerian saxophonist, Orlando Julius, for burial May 28 - The Herald, 21 hours ago
10 Police confirm kidnap of Anambra lawmaker as assailants kill vigilante operative - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info