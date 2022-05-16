Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I withdrew from senatorial race -Women affairs minister
News photo The Punch  - Why I withdrew from senatorial race -Women affairs minister

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Women Affairs Minister, Tallen withdrew from Senatorial race Vanguard News:
Why Women Affairs Minister, Tallen withdrew from Senatorial race
Women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen withdraws from senatorial race Legit:
Women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen withdraws from senatorial race
2023: Minister of Women Affairs, Tallen withdraws from Senatorial race The Eagle Online:
2023: Minister of Women Affairs, Tallen withdraws from Senatorial race
2023 election: Tallen withdraws from Plateau South senatorial race Pulse Nigeria:
2023 election: Tallen withdraws from Plateau South senatorial race
2023: Why I Withdrew From Senatorial Race - Women Affairs Minister Naija News:
2023: Why I Withdrew From Senatorial Race - Women Affairs Minister
Why I withdrew from senatorial race -Women affairs minister News Breakers:
Why I withdrew from senatorial race -Women affairs minister


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 15 hours ago
4 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info