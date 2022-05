Suspected Killers of Deborah Samuel Yakubu Arraigned, Plead Not Guilty The Will - May 16, (THEWILL) - The Police in Sokoto State has arraigned two suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, over last Thursday’s killing of Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a 200-Level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education. THEWILL ...



News Credibility Score: 99%