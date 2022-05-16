Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s next president – Emir of Ilorin
TVC News  - The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara state council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves to be the next Nigerian President. The Emir spoke when he hosted members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s next president ― Emir of Ilorin Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s next president ― Emir of Ilorin
Tinubu most qualified as President, says Ilorin Emir The Nation:
Tinubu most qualified as President, says Ilorin Emir
Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria TVC News Nigeria:
Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria's Next President - Emir of Ilroin
2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu Information Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu
2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu News Breakers:
2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu
2023 presidency: Emir of Ilorin prays for Tinubu Nigerian Pilot:
2023 presidency: Emir of Ilorin prays for Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
7 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
8 "I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Nigerian saxophonist, Orlando Julius, for burial May 28 - The Herald, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info