Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG
News photo The Guardian  - A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take a critical look at the development in its suit to know if it could still continue with the case.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Section 84(12): Court Asks PDP To Reassess Its Stand On Suit Against FG The Street Journal:
Section 84(12): Court Asks PDP To Reassess Its Stand On Suit Against FG
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG Prompt News:
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG News Diary Online:
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG The Eagle Online:
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG — NEWSVERGE
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against Nigerian govt — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against Nigerian govt — Daily Nigerian
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG News Breakers:
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG
Court Asks PDP to Review Its Stand Over Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act NPO Reports:
Court Asks PDP to Review Its Stand Over Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act


   More Picks
1 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
7 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 They'll not pay rent forever: Pastor offers late Deborah Samuel's parents new home, siblings scholarships - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
10 "I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info