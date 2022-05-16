Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
DSS nabs notorious land-grabber terrorising Ota community in Ogun
Nigerian Tribune
- Crack operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), Ogun State Command, in the early hours of Monday, arrested a notorious land-grabber, Elijah
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
DSS arrests alleged notorious land-grabber terrorising Ogun community
Channels Television:
DSS Arrest Notorious Land-Grabber For Alleged Murder In Ogun
News Breakers:
DSS Nabs Notorious Land-Grabber Terrorising Ota Community In Ogun
Ladun Liadi Blog:
DSS Nabs Notorious Land-Grabber Terrorising Ota Community In Ogun | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Punch:
DSS arrests alleged notorious land-grabber terrorising Ogun community
Tori News:
Notorious Land-grabber Arrested For Terrorising Ogun Community
More Picks
1
Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court -
Independent,
14 hours ago
4
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld -
Legit,
20 hours ago
6
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
7
UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted — Acting chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
8
2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
9
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
10
Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s next president – Emir of Ilorin -
TVC News,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...