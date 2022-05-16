Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen attack Kano community, kill six people and abduct the village head
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed six persons in Karfi village, Takai Local Government area of Kano state.

 

It was gathered that the gunmen raided the village on Saturd

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen abduct village head, kill six in Kano Vanguard News:
Gunmen abduct village head, kill six in Kano
Gunmen kill six, abduct village head in Kano South Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen kill six, abduct village head in Kano South
Gunmen kill six, abduct Kano village head The Punch:
Gunmen kill six, abduct Kano village head
Nigeria: Kano State Under Siege As Kidnappers Gun Down 6 Kano Residents, Abduct Village Head In Takai LGA￼ Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Kano State Under Siege As Kidnappers Gun Down 6 Kano Residents, Abduct Village Head In Takai LGA￼
Gunmen Kidnap Village Head, Kill Six In Kano South Tori News:
Gunmen Kidnap Village Head, Kill Six In Kano South


   More Picks
1 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
6 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 11 hours ago
8 They'll not pay rent forever: Pastor offers late Deborah Samuel's parents new home, siblings scholarships - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
10 "I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info