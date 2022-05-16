Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23
Peoples Gazette
- On May 12, it was said that the trial could no longer hold due to a change of counsel by the third defendant, Ms Egbuchu.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Super TV CEO: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu’s trial till May 23
The Nation:
Alleged Super TV CEO murder trial: Court adjourns till May 23
Independent:
Usifo Ataga: Court Adjourns Chidinma’s Trial Till May 23
TVC News:
Usifo Ataga Murder Trial hearing stalled, Judge adjourns to may 23
Prompt News:
Alleged Super TV CEO murder trial: Court adjourns till May 23
News Diary Online:
Alleged Super TV CEO murder trial: Court adjourns till May 23
News Verge:
Alleged Super TV CEO murder trial: Court adjourns till May 23 — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Usifo Ataga Murder: Court adjourns trial till late May
NPO Reports:
Chidinma: Court Adjourns After New Counsel Demands for Time Over Death of Super TV CEO, Ataga
More Picks
1
Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway -
Independent,
19 hours ago
5
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
8
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld -
Legit,
13 hours ago
10
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...