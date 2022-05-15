Post News
News at a Glance
Gunmen block Amansea road to enforce sit-at-home as police kill two in Umunze
Daily Post
- Gunmen numbering about seven and wearing hoods on Monday mounted guard at Amansea, a border town between Anambra and Enugu State to enforce the compliance
59 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Gunmen shot policeman dead in Anambra
Daily Trust:
Gunmen enforcing IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order shot dead in Anambra
Nigerian Tribune:
Police neutralise two gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra
Premium Times:
Police kill two gunmen in Anambra
Independent:
Gunmen Enforcing IPOB’s ‘Sit-At-Home’ Order Shot Dead In Anambra
Daily Nigerian:
Police kill 2 IPOB militants for enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra — Daily Nigerian
Prompt News:
Police kill 2 allegedly enforcing sit-at-home in Anambra
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Kill Two Gunmen Enforcing Sit-At-Home In Anambra
News Breakers:
Gunmen shot policeman dead in Anambra
Tori News:
Police Kill Two Gunmen Enforcing Sit-At-Home In Anambra
More Picks
1
2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action -
Legit,
8 hours ago
4
Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And FG Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister -
Tori News,
1 day ago
5
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
7
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
9
Gunmen block Amansea road to enforce sit-at-home as police kill two in Umunze -
Daily Post,
59 mins ago
10
Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
