Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WAFU B Tournament: Flying Eagles To Tackle Cote d’Ivoire For U-20 AFCON Ticket
Channels Television  - Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will confront Cote d’Ivoire in the second semi-final of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, the Niger Republic on Tuesday, May 17th.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WAFU B Championship: Flying Eagles seek Egypt 2023 ticket against Cote d’Ivoire Vanguard News:
WAFU B Championship: Flying Eagles seek Egypt 2023 ticket against Cote d’Ivoire
WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles Seek Final Ticket Against Cote d’Ivoire Complete Sports:
WAFU B Tourney: Flying Eagles Seek Final Ticket Against Cote d’Ivoire
Flying Eagles seek Egypt 2023 ticket against Cote d’Ivoire The Guardian:
Flying Eagles seek Egypt 2023 ticket against Cote d’Ivoire
Flying Eagles to tackle Baby Elephants for AFCON U20 ticket The Eagle Online:
Flying Eagles to tackle Baby Elephants for AFCON U20 ticket
Flying Eagles Seek Egypt 2023 Ticket Against Cote D’Ivoire The Street Journal:
Flying Eagles Seek Egypt 2023 Ticket Against Cote D’Ivoire
WAFU B Tournament: Flying Eagles To Tackle Cote d’Ivoire For U-20 AFCON Ticket Affairs TV:
WAFU B Tournament: Flying Eagles To Tackle Cote d’Ivoire For U-20 AFCON Ticket


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
8 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info