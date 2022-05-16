Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - As the gubernatorial election in Osun State draws closer, the Oyetola Campaign DG has described the recent boastful statement by the candidate of the PDP, Senator Adeleke as absurd, unthinkable and totally unacceptable.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun not for sale to highest bidder, don Daily Post:
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, don't overheat the polity - Oyetola to Adeleke, PDP
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke News Diary Online:
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke Prompt News:
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke Pulse Nigeria:
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke
Osun 2022: Oyetola Naija News:
Osun 2022: Oyetola's Campaign Council Reacts To Adeleke's Viral Video
Oyetola campaign council to Adeleke, PDP: Osun not for sale to highest bidder Within Nigeria:
Oyetola campaign council to Adeleke, PDP: Osun not for sale to highest bidder


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘I’ll Restructure Nigeria If Elected President’. Atiku Assures Nigerians - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 My children are also affected, minister of education Nwajiuba sympathises with ASUU over strike action - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And FG Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister - Tori News, 1 day ago
5 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
7 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Buhari, Malami ask Supreme Court to void Electoral Act Section 84 (12) - The Nation, 13 hours ago
9 Gunmen block Amansea road to enforce sit-at-home as police kill two in Umunze - Daily Post, 59 mins ago
10 Police arrest three over death of Bauchi APC chieftain, Hussaini Gwabba - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info