Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ibadan Poly suspends examinations over students’ protest - P.M. News
PM News
- The management of Polytechnic, Ibadan suspends 2021/2022 second semester examinations indefinitely over protest by some students
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Ibadan poly suspends examinations over students’ protest
News Wire NGR:
Ibadan Poly suspends examinations over students’ protest
News Breakers:
Ibadan Poly suspends examinations over students’ protest
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ibadan Poly Suspends Examinations Over Students’ Protest | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
6
UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
They'll not pay rent forever: Pastor offers late Deborah Samuel's parents new home, siblings scholarships -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
"I think you're losing your brain" Politician Galadima tells TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye during live TV interview (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Section 84(12): Court asks PDP to reassess its stand on suit against FG -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
10
Tambuwal relaxes Sokoto curfew -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
