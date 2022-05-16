Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000
News photo Vanguard News  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved that its accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres should increase service

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 The Nation:
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 Peoples Gazette:
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2, 000 Prompt News:
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2, 000
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 — NEWSVERGE
JAMB approves increase in service charge by accredited CBTs The Eagle Online:
JAMB approves increase in service charge by accredited CBTs
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2, 000 Pulse Nigeria:
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2, 000
JAMB increases UTME service charge to N2,000 — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
JAMB increases UTME service charge to N2,000 — Daily Nigerian
Why JAMB increased UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 News Wire NGR:
Why JAMB increased UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 News Diary Online:
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000
Diesel: JAMB Increases UTME Service Charge At CBT Centres To N2,000 News Breakers:
Diesel: JAMB Increases UTME Service Charge At CBT Centres To N2,000
JAMB Gives Reason For Increment Of UTME Service Charge At CBT Centers Naija News:
JAMB Gives Reason For Increment Of UTME Service Charge At CBT Centers


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
8 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info