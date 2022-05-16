Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC boss, Danbatta reacts as Pantami gets new appointment
Daily Post  - The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has congratulated the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on his appointment as the Chairman of the 2022 ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Danbatta applauds Pantami’s appointment as WISIS Chair News Diary Online:
Danbatta applauds Pantami’s appointment as WISIS Chair
Danbatta hails Isa Pantami’s appointment as WISI Chairman National Accord:
Danbatta hails Isa Pantami’s appointment as WISI Chairman
Danbatta hails Pantami’s Appointment as WISIS Chair Business Hilights:
Danbatta hails Pantami’s Appointment as WISIS Chair
Danbatta Excited over Pantami Tech Economy:
Danbatta Excited over Pantami's Appointment as WISIS Chair – TechEconomy.ng
Danbatta Applauds Pantami’s Appointment as WISIS Chair Mega News:
Danbatta Applauds Pantami’s Appointment as WISIS Chair
National Daily:
Danbatta congratulates Pantami over appointment as WASIS chair


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info