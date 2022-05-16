Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wike knocks NBA for failing to protect judiciary
News photo The Nation  - Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a swipe at the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), saying the bodyhas failed in its responsibility to protect the judiciary.

13 hours ago
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
8 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
