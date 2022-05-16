2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent,
19 hours ago
|
5
|
Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago