2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco
Complete Sports  - Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has invited 32 players for a two-week training camp in Morocco ahead of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which will hold from July 2 to 23.
In a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

