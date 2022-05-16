Details of new Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro's contract revealed

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
Police arrest three Niger bandits, parade alleged killers of Abuja Corps member - The Guardian,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Osun 2022: Davido reacts as Ademola Adeleke brags about election funds - The Nation,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
SON confiscates N2m worth of expired, substandard products in Plateau - P.M. News - PM News,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Justice must be done for the senseless and brutal killing of Deborah Samuel - UN Sec-Gen, Amina Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Troops kill 4 gunmen, recover weapons in Imo – Army - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerian man causes a stir as he takes his male best friend on all-expense paid trip to Dubai, photos go viral - Legit,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Police confirm killing of PDP chieftain in Akwa Ibom - The Punch,
6 hours ago