Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Tinubu, Osinbajo have no conscience, Igbo gods angry with them – Orji Kalu
News photo Daily Post  - Senator Orji Uzo Kalu has lambasted the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants from the South West and South South, describing them as greedy politicians ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Igbo Gods Angry With Tinubu, Osinbajo, They’re Greedy– Orji Kalu Anaedo Online:
2023 Presidency: Igbo Gods Angry With Tinubu, Osinbajo, They’re Greedy– Orji Kalu
2023 presidency: Orji Kalu blasts Tinubu, Osinbajo, others, calls them greedy, inconsiderate Within Nigeria:
2023 presidency: Orji Kalu blasts Tinubu, Osinbajo, others, calls them greedy, inconsiderate
2023 presidency: Orji Kalu blasts Tinubu, Osinbajo, others, calls them greedy, inconsiderate Tunde Ednut:
2023 presidency: Orji Kalu blasts Tinubu, Osinbajo, others, calls them greedy, inconsiderate
National Daily:
APC Primary: After stepping down for Lawan, Kalu says Amadioha, Igbo gods angry with Tinubu, Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info