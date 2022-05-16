Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Elections: Nigerian Editors reaffirm commitment to defend democracy, press freedom
Champion Newspapers  - .Commend US Embassy for support The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rounded off its Town Hall MeetingCapacity Building Conference in six geo-political zones, during the week – with the last one in Port Harcourt, the South-South zone, resolving not ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of Democracy, Press Freedom Vanguard News:
Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of Democracy, Press Freedom
Editors restate commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Editors restate commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom – The Sun Nigeria
Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom The Eagle Online:
Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom
UPDATE: NGE reaffirms commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom News Diary Online:
UPDATE: NGE reaffirms commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom
Editors vow to defend democracy, Press freedom Nigerian Pilot:
Editors vow to defend democracy, Press freedom


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 20 hours ago
5 Governor Okowa's aide dies in fatal auto crash on his way back to Asaba after attending traditional wedding of NBA president - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
8 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info