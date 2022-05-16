Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Peter Obi promises to invest in youth, creates employment
Champion Newspapers  - Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, says he will invest in the youth and create job opportunities, if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

22 hours ago
