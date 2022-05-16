Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC Denies Purported Adjustment Of Electoral Timetable
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

APC denies purported adjustment in schedule for primaries Ripples Nigeria:
APC denies purported adjustment in schedule for primaries
Reported adjustment to 2023 electiion timetable fake - APC The Herald:
Reported adjustment to 2023 electiion timetable fake - APC
2023: APC Breaks Silence On Alleged Timetable Adjustment News Break:
2023: APC Breaks Silence On Alleged Timetable Adjustment
No adjustment in 2023 elections’ timetable, APC declares - P.M. News PM News:
No adjustment in 2023 elections’ timetable, APC declares - P.M. News
No adjustment in 2023 elections’ timetable, APC declares News Breakers:
No adjustment in 2023 elections’ timetable, APC declares


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 12 hours ago
6 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
9 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info