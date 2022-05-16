Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Timetable: INEC talks tough as 18 parties fail to conduct primaries
The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission has vowed not to extend the June 3, 2022 deadline for primaries even as The PUNCH observed on Monday that none of the 18 political parties had conducted their presidential primaries three weeks to the deadline.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC: Why We Can’t Adjust Schedule For Party Primaries Information Nigeria:
INEC: Why We Can’t Adjust Schedule For Party Primaries
We haven Business Day:
We haven't adjusted our primaries - APC
Why we can Within Nigeria:
Why we can't change deadline for party primaries – INEC
INEC talks tough as parties fail to conduct primaries People n Politics:
INEC talks tough as parties fail to conduct primaries
INEC: Why We Can’t Adjust Schedule For Party Primaries News Breakers:
INEC: Why We Can’t Adjust Schedule For Party Primaries


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 McDonald's to leave Russia permanently after 32 years and sell all its Russian outlets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 OOU, TASUED Students Protest Prolonged ASUU Strike Block Benin-Ore Expressway - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria's education sector crisis and a future that is ruined, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 You can’t win elections in Nigeria with ‘clear eye’ – Pastor Ibiyeomie - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info