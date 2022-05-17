Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chidi Mokeme, Kate Henshaw, Chizzy Alichi, Others React As Actor Uche Odoputa Cries Out Over Kidnap Of Father
News photo Bukas Blog  - Nollywood Veteran, Uche Odoputa has taken to social media to raise an alarm over the abduction of his father, Kenneth Odoputa. According to reports, Kenneth Odoputa was kidnapped on the 6th of May and has since remained in the custody of his kidnappers.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pray for my father’s safe return from kidnappers: Actor Uche Odoputa cries out Legit:
Pray for my father’s safe return from kidnappers: Actor Uche Odoputa cries out
My father in kidnappers The Punch:
My father in kidnappers' den for two weeks, actor Uche Odoputa cries out
Kate Henshaw, Chidi Mokeme, Chizzy Alichi, Others React As Actor Uche Odoputa Cries Out Over Kidnap Of Father Glamsquad Magazine:
Kate Henshaw, Chidi Mokeme, Chizzy Alichi, Others React As Actor Uche Odoputa Cries Out Over Kidnap Of Father
‘They Took Him’ – Actor Uche Odoputa Cries Out As Gunmen Kidnaps Father Naija News:
‘They Took Him’ – Actor Uche Odoputa Cries Out As Gunmen Kidnaps Father
My father in kidnappers’ den for two weeks, actor Uche Odoputa cries out News Breakers:
My father in kidnappers’ den for two weeks, actor Uche Odoputa cries out


   More Picks
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 8 hours ago
6 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
8 Police arrest three Niger bandits, parade alleged killers of Abuja Corps member - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Osun 2022: Davido reacts as Ademola Adeleke brags about election funds - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info