Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’m with the President – DaBaby says as Davido takes him out in his Lamborghini
Correct NG  - American Hip Hop artiste, DaBaby is up and ready to explore Lagos with music superstar, David Adeleke better known as Davido. The rapper touched down Nigeria on Monday to link up with OBO for the music video shoot of a song they collaborated on.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Not Just OK:
American Rapper DaBaby Spotted With Davido In Lagos | WATCH
I’m with the President – DaBaby says as Davido takes him out in his Lamborghini The Dabigal Blog:
I’m with the President – DaBaby says as Davido takes him out in his Lamborghini
DaBaby hails Davido as his president as they ride in OBO Mp3 Bullet:
DaBaby hails Davido as his president as they ride in OBO's Lamborghini
DaBaby praises Davido as they cruze with OBO’s Lamborghini in Lagos GL Trends:
DaBaby praises Davido as they cruze with OBO’s Lamborghini in Lagos


   More Picks
1 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 21 hours ago
3 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
4 Police arrest three Niger bandits, parade alleged killers of Abuja Corps member - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Osun 2022: Davido reacts as Ademola Adeleke brags about election funds - The Nation, 6 hours ago
6 SON confiscates N2m worth of expired, substandard products in Plateau - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
7 Justice must be done for the senseless and brutal killing of Deborah Samuel - UN Sec-Gen, Amina Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Troops kill 4 gunmen, recover weapons in Imo – Army - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian man causes a stir as he takes his male best friend on all-expense paid trip to Dubai, photos go viral - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Police confirm killing of PDP chieftain in Akwa Ibom - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info