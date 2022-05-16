Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comedienne, Helen Paul, has raised concerns about the plights of business owners with regard to the provision of electricity in Nigeria.

 

In a post she made on Instagram, she poin

3 hours ago
